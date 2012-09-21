Adam Goldstein: How do you take innovation off the table and into the market?

FAST COMPANY: How do you take innovation off the table and into the market?
ADAM GOLDSTEIN: First we make sure that from the top down people know that innovation is crucial to the company and that as managers you’ll get access and recognition if you’re seen to be coming up with new ideas. And then the second thing is really have a discipline for the implementation of the idea–that there are deadlines, that there are teams–but there is a person who has responsibility to take the innovation to reality.