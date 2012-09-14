David Allmark: How do you attract a younger demographic?

DAVID ALLMARK: The reality is the millennium mum is real the core essence and the core target that we approach to. When you think about her experiences, where she gets her information from, that has changed immensely over the last five years, it’s very digitally related. Again, when you think about that application, it’s about getting real, it’s in short form, it’s about making sure that it’s a real situation, nothing staged, nothing put into any orchestration in some form.