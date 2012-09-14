Conan O’Brien: How do you deliver difficult news?

CONAN O’BRIEN: You know what’s a funny thing to do, which works every time, is if I’m on a show that’s been cancelled or business that’s failed, what I do is a hire one of those strip-o-gram people to show up. And they start doing a dance and taking off their clothes and everyone gets excited and maybe it’s someone’s birthday and this person’s going to get naked and just before they take their clothes off they say, “This business is over, you’re all fired, and leave your rolodexes where they are, and you’ll be escorted to the parking lot by an armed guard.” And I’m always making sure that I’m watching it on a video camera from my mansion and eating pudding and watching it happen.