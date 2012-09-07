Mark Adams: How do you deal with a diva, bully, or difficult person on your team?

MARK ADAMS: Well, those types of people behave that way normally because they some levels of personal insecurity, and try to understand those insecurities and blend them into ways that we can bring them in the team and recognize their talents and really drive motivation. And finally I try to hold them accountable and if they can be able to change their behavior and be part of the team and deliver results, there’s a place for them on the team. If not, there are other courses of action.