Hoyt Harper: How do you create a culture of innovation?

HOYT HARPER: You never know where your next great idea’s going to come from. So it’s important to create and foster a culture of innovation. And by doing so you allow each member of your team, no matter what level, to participate. To present ideas, to question other people’s ideas, and when you land on something, it’s important to put it through the litmus test of understanding what opportunity am I creating and what problem am I solving. And lastly, whatever you come up with, you have to be able to implement it and measure it.