GARY BURNISON: How do you handle mistakes? Johnny Wooden had this great quote, and that is that “success is never final, failure is never fatal” and that’s true for a leader. You will make mistakes. Like a great baseball player, you’re not going to hit every time you go up to the plate. So the key is not what you do at the moment of failure, but what you do after failure. And learning, learning not only from success, but from failure.