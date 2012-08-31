Kate White: How do you manage your inbox?

KATE WHITE: My email inbox wants to make me its bitch and I just refuse to allow that to happen. There’s a couple things I do to help me get control of my email. One is to think of the whole thing as kind of like a medical emergency, where I have to triage–with triage you think in terms of who has to be transported immediately, who can wait to be transported, and who doesn’t need to be transported at all. I really try to prioritize what’s in my email. The other is a track that Julia Morgenstern taught me, and that is that you really shouldn’t look at your email more than four or five times a day tops. Because if you’re constantly looking at it and checking it, it’s a huge timesuck. But the track is to look at it when you actually have a chunk of time, because you don’t want to handle an email more than once. Otherwise that’s another timesuck.