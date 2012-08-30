Peter Swinburn: How do you create a culture of innovation?

PETER SWINBURN: I think it’s the same as any culture. You’ve gotta create the right environment, and for me that falls into I guess two categories. First of all you’ve got to have strong processes, otherwise cultural innovation just doesn’t happen, it’s the same as anything else you do in a business. But also you’ve got to reward people. People have to be rewarded both tangibly and intangibly. And that’s through things like salary and through basically saying things like “well done, good job.”