Sean Kell: How do you change the direction of your business?

By Sean Kell1 minute Read

FAST COMPANY: How do you change the direction of your business?

SEAN KELL: When you’re talking about changing the strategic direction of a company, or frankly even setting the strategic direction of a company, I encourage you to think about four key things: first, don’t be afraid to be bold, second, clearly articulate the vision of where you’re trying to go, everyone in the company is going to want to know where you’re headed; third, set three to five key initiatives that the senior team and the company can execute on to get you there; and then fourth and finally, I believe the senior team needs to be personally involved in the execution and taking you on the journey to that new strategic direction.

