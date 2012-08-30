Col Needham: What quote, lyric or line from a movie inspires you?

FAST COMPANY: What quote, lyric, or line from a movie inspires you?
COL NEEDHAM: The movie quote which most inspires me was spoken by Steve Martin in Grand Canyon, and it is “all of life’s riddles are answered in the movies.” While this quote has always personally resonated with me, it was hearing Steve Martin say it which made me appreciate a sort of universal truth. This quote ultimately made me realize that IMDB had the potential to connect to the worldwide audience because we all look to movies to solve life’s riddles.