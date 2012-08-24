Lisa Bodell: What do you tell a team that has failed?

LISA BODELL: There’s a difference between maintaining the status quo and really innovating. And the difference is trying something new. That means experimenting and frankly that means failure. You’re not going to get it right every time. Teams need to think of experimenting and failure as something that’s positive rather than a setback. It’s about getting closer to a right result and solving a problem rather versus something that you failed at. Teams that bake experimentation and even failure into their process get closer to the best result versus seeing it as a setback.