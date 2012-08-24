Jeff Jones: What is a risk worth taking?

JEFF JONES: Wow, I think in today’s world a risk worth taking is anything where we’re learning. Just think about growing up, as adults there’s this crazy social pressure to be perfect, to always do the right thing. It’s not what we did as kids. As kids we were always just fearless to think new ideas, to experiment, to play around; as adults, the social pressure has kind of dampened that. To me, any risk worth taking is something where we’re learning and moving forward.