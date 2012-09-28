Anjan Malik: How do you develop your customer base?

ANJAN MALIK: I guess developing any customer franchise is about two basic things. First of all, it’s about execution, the execution has to be very high quality, needs to be transparent, needs to be reference-able. That’s ultimately how customers get to know you. The second part of it is how you communicate with your client, and there a lot of our investment is what I would call customer touch points. And it’s very important to create a matrix of customer touch points, you’re touching people at the senior level, and the junior level, and the mid level. And there’s very clear and dynamic communication at all times.