Ben Fischman: How do you inspire your staff?

BEN FISCHMAN: I don’t think any one person inspires a staff, it’s certainly not just the CEO that does it. It is all of us inspiring one another. I think part of that is being really clear with everyone of what the vision is with the business and whats the end goal is for the business and creating something really big and really special. Maybe it’s something really special and really big. And being incredibly proud of where you work. When we often tell people where we work we get a weird reaction, “Wow, you work at Rue La La, that’s so great.” There’s probably nothing more inspirational than other people validating how great it is that we work at a certain company.