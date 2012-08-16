Yael Cohen: How do you define leadership?

YAEL COHEN: So everybody keeps talking about this paradigm shift and the idea of a new leader, and as somebody who’s now leading a movement, I wanted to know, “What type of leader am I?” What I found out is: I don’t have my shit figured out. And like most new leaders, I’m really open about the fact that I don’t have all the answers and I’m not always right. But by creating a collaborative environment where the team can build together, instead of a topdown leadership approach that we’re used to, we’re able to build a community and campaign and assets so much stronger than I ever could have alone.