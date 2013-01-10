Charles Phillips: What is the business case for generosity?

CHARLES PHILLIPS: At my company Infor, philanthropy is a big part of our corporate culture, it helps define who we are, what we value, and employees appreciate that. We do a lot of work with Habitat for Humanity and the Posse Foundation for Veterans and it’s a great way for employees to feel better about where they work, and it’s also a need. If businesses don’t do it, where are the resources going to come from? It’s a win-win for everybody, and it’s certainly been a great way for team building as well inside the company.