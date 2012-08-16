advertisement
Dom Sagolla: How do you create a culture of innovation?

By Dom Sagolla1 minute Read

FAST COMPANY: How do you create a culture of innovation?

DOM SAGOLLA: At Chaotic Moon, we’ve created a culture of innovation, and it begins with what we call a meritocracy, which is simply, the best ideas win. We understand that innovation comes with ideas that are both big and small. And it’s important to recognize both. Culture is a feeling, it’s a belief, it’s an understanding that anyone can have an idea and it will be treated the same way every time. Create an environment that supports failure and you will fine success.

