Paula Balzer: How do you encourage a culture of creativity and innovation?

PAULA BALZER: Innovation is about doing things differently and looking and things differently. To have an innovative culture you need to start with empowerment of the team. The team needs to be empowered to think differently and to look at things slightly at an angle. If you’re a culture afraid of failure, you’re never gonna innovate. The team will be too nervous. That’s why we start with empowerment of the team, calculated risk. That’s how we innovate.