Conan O’Brien: What’s more important, quality or quantity?

CONAN O’Brien: I’ve always thought it’s important to have a quality of quantity. OK, that made no sense. I guess what I’m trying to say is that it’s good to have quantity of quality, there. I think that’s better. Yes. I’m going to go with a quantity of quality. People act like it’s an either/or, I say have both. Have lots of stuff that’s the very best. Quantity of quality. And really make sure that there’s a quality to your quantity. Either way, get the two Qs, that’s what I always say.