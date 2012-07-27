Tawheed Kader: How do you inspire your staff?

TAWHEED KADER: Inspiration comes when you have a shared purpose. When it’s not just a job to people, when you as the founder of the company make it clear to everyone why the company exists why they are there in that company and why basically we’re waking up everyday and coming into work, and it can’t be because you want to make more money, it has to be a higher level of purpose. It needs to actually go to the core of their beings, to the core of your customers, and succinctly define why you’re doing what you’re doing every day.