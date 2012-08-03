Jeri Ward: How do you change the direction of your business?

JERI WARD: Well, first of all, I’m in a very unique position, because our strategic direction for our company is to become the number one premiumm brand globally. And so our department was actually formed just recently. We’re essentially a startup within Audi of America that is trying to steer the direction of the company to be able to achieve that key goal. And our mission is to delight customers worldwide. Our team is championing the Audi customer experience.