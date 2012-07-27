Charles Phillips: How do you take an idea into the marketplace?

CHARLES PHILLIPS: So I’m a huge fan of the startup within the startup. I like to create small teams, high visibility, often reporting directly to me, and let them have some authority, some resources, and see what they can do. You have to take some risks, you have to invest and accept a certain amount of failure, but it’s a great way coming out from the main mothership and then if it works and scales, you can always roll it back in. But lots of small teams trying to new things.