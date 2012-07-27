Teresa Kellett: How do you create a culture of innovation?

TERESA KELLETT: When you work with fellow techies all day every day and I love technology, we kind of put ourselves in this bubble where people that are outside of it may not understand or appreciate the value. So what I try to do, whenever we have a shiny, new, exciting product, I try to make sure that we really understand the value to the average consumer. And that my frontline service team can articulate that in a way that they can relate to the value. And then, without that, it doesn’t matter how great the technology is, it’s the service and the explanation that really helps.