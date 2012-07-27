advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Teresa Kellett: How do you create a culture of innovation?

By Teresa Kellett1 minute Read

FAST COMPANY: How do you create a culture of innovation?

TERESA KELLETT: When you work with fellow techies all day every day and I love technology, we kind of put ourselves in this bubble where people that are outside of it may not understand or appreciate the value. So what I try to do, whenever we have a shiny, new, exciting product, I try to make sure that we really understand the value to the average consumer. And that my frontline service team can articulate that in a way that they can relate to the value. And then, without that, it doesn’t matter how great the technology is, it’s the service and the explanation that really helps.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life