Jason Baptiste: How do you ensure that your company is unique?

JASON BAPTISTE: So how do we differentiate ourselves from other companies? I think it really boils down to your mission, and our mission is to be the platform that the powers the way the world experiences the web on touch devices. And its really about design and experience. That’s what we are at the end of the day, the same way the IMAX is experienced through film or Apple is through hardware, we’re through web and design. And it’s really about focusing toward that mission and thinking about the long-term. And doing an ambitious goal, which is reinventing the web from the ground up. We’ve seen some competitors that are direct ripoffs and have quit very fast or competitors that are taking on a little piece of the mission I think in order to succeed at such an ambitious mission you have to take on a lot and that’s going to make you much more defensible and much more different.