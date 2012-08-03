Peter Rojas: How do you find great ideas?

PETER ROJAS: Great ideas tend to find you. That’s one of the frustrating things about them. It really is almost accidental when they happen and some people are good at it, some people are open to it, and I think that’s sort of the key, to be ready, to have interesting things pop into your head and be willing to try to do something with them. My other key thing is to write ideas down when you have them, because it’s really easy to think, that’s a great idea, I definitely won’t forget that, but then you do. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve woken up in the middle of the night with an idea for a talk or for something I want to write and if I don’t get up and actually write it down then it’s going to disappear and I lose it forever.