Dana Fiser: What is a risk worth taking?

DANA FISER: A risk that we chose to take was really working with the American Heart Association. And exposing the risks that are out there: diabetes is growing, heart disease is growing, and a majority of the time, they’re growing because people are becoming more and more overweight. So the risks around being overweight are so much greater than just looking good. It’s about being healthy, it’s about staying alive. So we’re collaborating with a lot of different organizations right now to make sure that we support people becoming healthy. It’s so much more than just Jenny Craig. We all have to work together to that we expose all of this. And that’s risky. That’s risky for people that want to do that. But in order to really make the difference that we want to, we have to make sure that we’re partnering with the right people and sending the right messages.