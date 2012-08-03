Jeff Jones: How do you encourage collaboration?

JEFF JONES: Collaboration is one of those overused words in business today. And for me, it’s less about encouraging people to collaborate and more about setting the example of what collaboration looks like. As a leader, I have to be prepared to set the right tone, to demonstrate the behavior that I want in others, and try to create the total conditions that allow people to do their best work together. Just telling people to collaborate never works, but establishing the framework and setting the right example is what I try to do.