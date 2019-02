JEFF JONES: Wow. I think the first thing is to tell teams that fail today is “well done.” I mean, in today’s world, failing is just part of learning, it’s part of moving ahead. At a certain point making the same mistake over and over again is just stupidity. But failing is absolutely essential in this world. We want to move fast, we want to move first, and failing is part of experimentation, so congratulations for those that fail.