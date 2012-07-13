Amy Rees Anderson: How do you take creativity off the table and into the market?

AMY REES ANDERSON: You know, the most important part about a good creative idea is the ability to take it into the marketplace. There’s so many good ideas but if you have no idea how to launch that product or get it in front of people–and a lot of people, they spend so much time on the creative aspect, that they’re not thinking through, is this a product that somebody’s really going to want or need or be able to use. I really think you have to go with the creative process starting with the mind of the person that you’re selling to and backing your way into it, rather than you coming up with what you think is a great idea and trying to force that on someone else. It’s really about listening to what people need and meeting that need.