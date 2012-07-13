David Noël: How has technology changed the way you receive feedback?

DAVID NOEL: So how has technology changed the way we receive feedback? I’d say in different ways. For one we use social networking tools within the company to share what we’re working on an receive immediate feedback from our teammates. The other is that everybody at Soundcloud records an audio message and sends it to the entire company. So the cool thing that you see there is that they usually package it with a nice story and then you get feedback with realtime comments in the audio file and that’s something we see popping up in the company it’s become one of those rituals that new employees do.