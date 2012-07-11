Jason Baptiste: How do you create a culture of innovation?

JASON BAPTISTE: So how have we created a culture of innovation at Onswipe? It’s really about being a product first company, that everything else is in service of the product, that’s how you motivate, that’s how you lead internally, that’s how you lead in the market, and I think it’s about doing something that hasn’t been done before–right? The tablet didn’t exist until up until two years ago and touchscreen phones didn’t really exist until the iPhone 5 years ago. It’s about having a very ambitious mission about just creating something awesome and doing that from scratch and that’s what gets people motivated and I think it’s really having a hacker, product, engineering-focused company first.