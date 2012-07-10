Alexa von Tobel: How important is adaptation?

ALEXA VON TOBEL: So what’s most important in staying adaptable? It’s actually being adaptable. If there’s a brilliant idea, quickly fostering it. I think it’s really important that our culture has this real momentum around if it’s a not a great idea, let it go. Failure is OK. We’re not going to be scared of it. I think that that keeps us adaptable, because as great ideas come down the pike, let’s quickly expedite them, let’s put them in process, let’s put them in motion. I think when bad ideas come down the pike, quickly killing them. I think that’s an ongoing cycle and it comes from the culture, from our team leaders, to me, to my board, to making sure that we really are honest about letting good ideas soar and bad ideas quickly die.