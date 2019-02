CONAN O’BRIEN: I’m very fortunate. I have a very wealthy uncle named Conious C. Coneworthy, he’s the richest man in town, and he has always funded everything that I’ve ever done. Most business ventures that I’ve been involved with, from the late night show through this Conan show on TBS hemorrhage money. I hemorrhage cash. We’re always in the red, but then I can call my uncle Conious and he infuses my Swiss bank with more funds.