Jonathan Sebastiani: How do you keep customers when your company pivots?

JONATHAN SEBASTIANI: When a company pivots, it’s about change, it’s about delivering something new and different to your consumer, that otherwise they were not appreciating. And as Henry Ford puts it, “The secret to success is understanding the point of view of others.” When our company pivots, it’s very important that we communicate exactly what we’re trying to achieve to our customers. And that we instill a sense of integrity, that our goals are to deliver a greater service to them.