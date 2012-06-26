Kevin Prentiss: Can anyone be creative?

KEVIN PRENTISS: Absolutely anyone can be creative. What often gets in the way is the idea that creativity has to be completely original, and that’s just not how it works. In my own life, if I’m doing the same things in the same ways, I get really bored. The key for me is finding the edges of my comfort zone, finding the things that make me nervous, and just practicing that. Because if I explore in those directions, then I get out of what I’m used to, I start creating things, and in that way, I can build up enough momentum, enough bravery, enough velocity, to maybe just do something new.