Adam Huie : How do you grow your customer/client/user base?

ADAM HUIE: So the best way to grow your user base is definitely organic, or viral, or a combination of the two. My advice to everyone is tweet hard, fast, and often. Personally, growing my user base, downloads in the mobile space, tweeting nonstop, and getting people to retweet, just reaching your customers at that level, almost hounding them so they get annoyed, but you can’t think like that because the more you put it out there, the more they pick it up. Your user base will grow that much faster.