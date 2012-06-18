Glenn Clayton: How do you handle mistakes?

GLENN CLAYTON: I think one of the greatest responsibilities of any leader, whether its the CEO of a company, or someone leading another type of organization, is being able to admit mistakes. At Appleton, one of our five core values is actually candor. We encourage our team members to be candid about mistakes, ultimately understanding that we have to put the needs of the organization above our egos, and that means when mistakes are made, acknowledging them, looking at a path forward, looking at this mistake again, and how do we ensure we’re meeting the needs of the organization.