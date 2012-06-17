GARY BURNISON: How do you inspire your staff? Well ultimately, leadership is about making others believe. And the biggest risk as a leader is that you go up the mountain and you suddenly get halfway and you look behind you and nobody else is there. I believe that authenticity trumps charisma any day. One piece of advice that I got some years ago that I always try to hold myself is that is whenever you have any interaction with an employee, with a colleague, just check yourself — does that person feel better after the conversation than before.