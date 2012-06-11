Tom Burgess: What do you believe is possible that others don’t?

TOM BURGESS: Loyalty cards. Loyalty cards are a thing of the past. If consumers knew about the privacy issues around loyalty cards and compared that to the privacy issues that they complain about or that they’re concerned about with advertising targeting, we’d be upside-down already and loyalty cards wouldn’t exist. But those grocery loyalty cards that you carry around on your keychains? They’re gone. They’re dying. It’s all going to be about linking offers right to your credit cards. Everybody’s just going to do that, it’s going to be a normal thing, to link an offer to your card.