Kirsten Bailey: What do you believe is possible that others don’t?

FAST COMPANY: What do you believe is possible that others don’t?
KIRSTEN BAILEY: I believe that it is, rather, I believe that it is not possible to have one right answer to a question. I believe that there are several right ways of doing things. And it’s not just a matter of what is right and what is wrong, often times it’s understanding truth from multiple different perspectives. Walking around and understanding a grain of truth from multiple different angles. Only by understanding it by multiple, different angles can you understand the ultimate truth.