Joy Hays: What do you believe is possible that others don’t?

JOY HAYS: So what do I believe that possible that others don’t? In today’s age, content is king, but a wise man once told me that data is currency–don’t counterfeit. The caveat to that, to me, is that you can print print your own currency. You have to be able to look at the world around you, interpret that data, truthfully and authentically, but then afterward disseminate that information to everyone else. And that is what’s going to make you stand apart from the pack.