Amanda Peyton: what do you believe is possible that others don’t?

AMANDA PEYTON: I think that it’s possible to get a job at any company that you want to work at. And I say that because people get a little intimidated if they send a resume and they don’t hear back and I think if you really target a company and you learn what they’re about and you kind of keep up the effort and you make contact with the company and you develop relationships with people that work there, it’s always possible to get a second chance and to get in at a company where you’re dying to work.