Allie Beauchesne: What do you believe is possible that others don’t?

ALLIE BEAUCHESNE: I think a lot of people don’t think it’s possible to find a job and to like a job and keep a job. I think that as long as you follow through on what you set out to do you can do that. I think that startups should not be feared, I think that as long as you set your goals high, and you just keep pushing you can achieve greatness, you can make a name for yourself, even in a really small company. And even if that company win-or-lose is successful, or is not successful, you can do a really good thing, as long as you believe in yourself and you really keep at it.