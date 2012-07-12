Maggie Fox: What do you believe is possible that others don’t?

MAGGIE FOX: What I believe is possible that others mights not is that the key to empowering people is through simplification. Every year we decide the three things that our company needs to do and all of the people that are on my team decide on the three things that they need to do to help get us there. And the accountability piece of it is binary: either it got done or it didn’t. I don’t worry about how you got there. And for me, and our team, that works extremely well–simplifying our priorities down to three things. If you have more than three priorities, you have no priorities.