Greg Thomas: what do you believe is possible that others don’t?

GREG THOMAS: I think that it’s possible that teens are going to be the ones that step up and change the world. Where I work at DoSomething, we work with teens all the time and we get them to take action in their community, write about different causes they care about, and we see that every year we get more and more teens taking action, doing more and more things. So I think they’re the ones that are going to step up, take control, and change things that they see need to be changed.