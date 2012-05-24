Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger: How do you deal with uncertainty?

CAPT. CHESLEY “SULLY” SULLENBERGER: Paradoxically, what helped us on flight 1549, to handle a novel and unanticipated situation for which we had never specifically trained, was having a robust safety system, a firm foundation in which we operated, where we had already built a team, in which we had already established well-defined roles and responsibilities, and in which the team had been schooled and the consistent application of best practices and procedural standardizations. That gave us the foundation on which we could improvise.