Chitra Narasimhan: What is the first step to getting your team on board with a new idea or strategy?

Chitra Narasimhan: Hi I’m Chitra Narasimhan, managing director at Citi Ventures. Championing ideas with teams is one of the things that we do at Citi Ventures. First and foremost, believe in your idea. If you don’t believe in it, others are not going to believe in it either. So bring your passion. Know your audience, what are they going to like? What are they going to be concerned with? Be proactive in addressing their concerns. Better yet, bring them along on the journey with you. If you go to a team with a fully baked idea, they’re going to tell you what’s wrong with it, make them part of the design process, and build support along the way. And most importantly, don’t forget the big picture: It’s easy to get caught up in the details, but don’t forget why you thought the idea was good in the first place.