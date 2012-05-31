Ryann Lofchie Wayne: What is the first step to getting your team on board with a new idea or strategy?

RYANN LOFCHIE WAYNE: Hi, I’m Ryann Wayne, CEO of the Frontier Project, and the first step that I take to get my team on board with a new idea is present all my ideas really early. What that does is it allows them to kill the ideas that are really bad, but the one’s where there’s something in it, it means that I haven’t thought it all the way through yet, which means that I can assemble a team around it, and get a vast majority of people’s inputs on what they think of it and how to create it into something that’s really good.