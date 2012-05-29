advertisement
Yelena Filipchuk: What is the first step to getting your team on board with a new idea or strategy?

By Yelena Filipchuk1 minute Read

No man is an island, and neither is any idea. Google technical account manager Yelena Filipchuk knows that to get people on board with your idea, you have to show them how it’s theirs. 

