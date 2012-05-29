Baratunde Thurston: How do you deal with negative comments on social media?

BARATUNDE THURSTON: My name is Baratunde Thurston, author of How To Be Black. When I deal with negative comments on the internet, I realize it’s a losing battle, you’re probably not going change peoples’ minds, so I try to be as absurd as possible. For example. if someone comes at me from a very hater-filled position, he’s got a lot of masculine issue, I just say, “let’s go make out, dude, I’ll meet you around the corner after this exchange is done.” Throws them off, makes me feel better, and I don’t waste my good energy on their bad.